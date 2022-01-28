QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Hits $180.06 on Major Exchanges

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $180.06 or 0.00477182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $58.90 million and $8.02 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.03 or 0.06715325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,617.37 or 0.99688261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052146 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

