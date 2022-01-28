Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) rose 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.83 and last traded at $96.50. Approximately 7,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 846,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Quidel alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 96.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,070,000 after purchasing an additional 423,990 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quidel by 16.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after purchasing an additional 378,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Quidel by 1,982.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 338,837 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quidel by 158.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 245,503 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.