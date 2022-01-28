QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading Up 4%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ) shares were up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.08 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.08 ($0.20). Approximately 33,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 151,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About QUIZ (LON:QUIZ)

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retailing of clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, evening wear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It operates through 74 standalone stores and 156 concessions in the United Kingdom; 7 standalone stores and 23 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 3 standalone stores in Spain; 125 international franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and ecommerce websites, as well as third party online partners and wholesale.

