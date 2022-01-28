Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.87

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.76. Quorum Information Technologies shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QIFTF)

Quorum Information Technologies, Inc engages in the automotive retail business industry. It also develops, markets, implements, and supports its software product, XSELLERATOR. The company was founded by Maury Marks in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

