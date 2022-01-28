Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.86

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 76383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,893 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 760.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,402,000 after buying an additional 2,401,071 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,667,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $7,444,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

