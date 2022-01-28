Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Position Raised by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 429.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,738 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,147,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $11.93 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

