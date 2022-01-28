RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ: RADA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2022 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – RADA Electronic Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – RADA Electronic Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2022 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/6/2022 – RADA Electronic Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $16.00 to $14.00.

12/28/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/25/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – RADA Electronic Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $453.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after acquiring an additional 361,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,858,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 634,327 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

