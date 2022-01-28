Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $353.87 million and approximately $28.71 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.82 or 0.06582429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,025.08 or 0.99849542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 184,111,679,948 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars.

