Rage Fan (RAGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $379,052.86

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Rage Fan has a market cap of $379,052.86 and $11,997.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00048092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.49 or 0.06526952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00052784 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,358.52 or 0.99941687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00051504 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

