Rai Reflex Index Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.07 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $61.80 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00008120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048866 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.53 or 0.06692913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00054381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,799.80 or 1.00093900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051982 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 20,155,589 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

