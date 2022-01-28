Rarible (RARI) Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Rarible has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $48.02 million and $2.40 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for $8.49 or 0.00022453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00107216 BTC.

Rarible Profile

RARI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,653,828 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

