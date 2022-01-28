Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $3.67 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.67 or 0.00009722 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $298.60 million and approximately $34.76 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00048811 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.62 or 0.06691681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00054527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,585.30 or 0.99662085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,150 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.