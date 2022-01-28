Raymond James Boosts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

CIA has been the subject of several other research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.29.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of CIA traded up C$0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.55. 443,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,908. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$3.71 and a twelve month high of C$7.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$331.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.