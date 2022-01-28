Raymond James Cuts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $447.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $453.00 to $447.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.18.

Mastercard stock opened at $350.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $344.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

