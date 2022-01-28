Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TV. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.25.

Trevali Mining stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

