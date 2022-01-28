Raymond James Increases StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on StorageVault Canada in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.