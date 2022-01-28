Raymond James Upgrades Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) to Strong-Buy

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMBM. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $539.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Cambium Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 337.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.