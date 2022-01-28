Raymond James Weighs in on Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FCX. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.65.

NYSE FCX opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.37. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

