Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Raytheon Technologies worth $165,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after acquiring an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.