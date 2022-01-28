Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Trading Up 6.7%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 17,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.

Razor Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RZREF)

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 166,240 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,190 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

