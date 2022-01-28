RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Trading Down 5.8%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $167.88 and last traded at $168.68. Approximately 13,457 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 148,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.98.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 105.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

