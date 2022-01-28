RBO & Co. LLC Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RBO & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 74,036 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.9% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 58,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.61. 345,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,043,574. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.10 billion, a PE ratio of -54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.98.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

