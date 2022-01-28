Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.65

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.65 and last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 572599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$450.67 million and a P/E ratio of 11.62.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

