Realio Network (RIO) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $186,168.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.97 or 0.06699321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00054038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,574.80 or 1.00130567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.