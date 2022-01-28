Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.99. 43,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,024,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Realogy by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 682,473 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

