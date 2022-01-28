Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.99. 43,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,024,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Realogy by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 682,473 shares during the period.
Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)
Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.
