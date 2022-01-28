Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF):

1/25/2022 – Brighthouse Financial is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Brighthouse Financial is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Brighthouse Financial was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

1/7/2022 – Brighthouse Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brighthouse Financial is poised to benefit from growth opportunities, given its expansive and compelling suite of life and annuity products and a strong market presence. Focus on exiting transition service agreements should lower costs. The company has been reducing expenses from 2019 onward with gradual exits from TSAs. Brighthouse is also revamping the life insurance business to ramp up annuity sales. Shares of Brighthouse have outperformed its industry in a year. The company remains focused on transitioning the business mix to less capital-intensive products. The company expects quarterly adjusted earnings run rate in the range of $3.00 to $3.20 per share. However, escalating expenses weigh on margin expansion and high debt level raises financial risk. Thus, the company targets run rate expense savings of $175 million by 2021.”

1/7/2022 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $59.00.

12/2/2021 – Brighthouse Financial is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31.

Get Brighthouse Financial Inc alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.