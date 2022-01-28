Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Barratt Developments (BTDPY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS: BTDPY):

1/26/2022 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/24/2022 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2022 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 800 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.52).

1/14/2022 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 861 ($11.62) to GBX 832 ($11.23).

12/10/2021 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 860 ($11.60) to GBX 850 ($11.47). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Barratt Developments had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/3/2021 – Barratt Developments is now covered by analysts at Investec. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $16.05 on Friday. Barratt Developments plc has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

