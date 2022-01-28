Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI):

1/28/2022 – SoFi Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

1/19/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – SoFi Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – SoFi Technologies is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $17.00.

1/14/2022 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – SoFi Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SoFi Technologies Inc. provides consumer-focused financial technology platform. SoFi Technologies Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

12/27/2021 – SoFi Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2021 – SoFi Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

12/20/2021 – SoFi Technologies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – SoFi Technologies is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $11.36 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,607,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,651,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

