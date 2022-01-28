Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MorphoSys (MOR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MorphoSys (ETR: MOR) recently:

1/17/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/10/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €46.00 ($52.27) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/10/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €47.00 ($53.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/10/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €40.00 ($45.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/5/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €124.00 ($140.91) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/4/2022 – MorphoSys had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €54.00 ($61.36) to €40.00 ($45.45).

MorphoSys stock opened at €27.31 ($31.03) on Friday. MorphoSys AG has a 1-year low of €27.52 ($31.27) and a 1-year high of €101.50 ($115.34). The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

