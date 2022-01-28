Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Airbnb (ABNB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB):

1/19/2022 – Airbnb had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $194.94 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

1/10/2022 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $215.00.

1/7/2022 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

12/27/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

12/24/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

12/16/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $195.00.

12/15/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

12/9/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

12/6/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

12/2/2021 – Airbnb is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Airbnb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

11/29/2021 – Airbnb was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

ABNB stock opened at $138.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 116.56%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Airbnb by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

