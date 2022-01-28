Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Down 65.3% in January

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the December 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RCRUY stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. Recruit has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor. The Media & Solutions segment provides marketing and human resource services.

