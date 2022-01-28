Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $407.64 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report sales of $407.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $396.20 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $343.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

RRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

RRR stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.