Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,086,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.93% of Red Rock Resorts worth $55,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,647,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,031,000 after buying an additional 362,344 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,811,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,025,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 367.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,420,000 after buying an additional 803,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,474,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $43.25 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

