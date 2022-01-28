Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Bought by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Red Violet comprises approximately 3.4% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 9.41% of Red Violet worth $31,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 187.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 71,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet in the second quarter worth about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Violet by 57.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Violet in the second quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Violet stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $331.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.17 and a beta of 0.80. Red Violet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%.

In other news, Director Peter Benz sold 1,157 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $39,083.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

