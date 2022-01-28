Redd Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,847.77 or 0.99984713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00078212 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002379 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.26 or 0.00478850 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

