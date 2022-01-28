RedFOX Labs Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.00247304 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00080624 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00109544 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002698 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

