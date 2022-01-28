Reef (REEF) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.41 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Reef has a market cap of $175.15 million and $15.41 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00242108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 17,530,705,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

