Reflexer Ungovernance Token Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for $177.57 or 0.00470776 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $29.64 million and $649,722.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Reflexer Ungovernance Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,789.33 or 1.00186988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00077505 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022275 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00035974 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002369 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,935 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.