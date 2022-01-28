Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $19.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $67 EPS for the current fiscal year and $48 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $608.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $619.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

