Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $19.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $67 EPS for the current fiscal year and $48 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $608.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $619.61.
In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
