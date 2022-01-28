REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Lowered to $35.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $24.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,688,000 after buying an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after buying an additional 220,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,220,000 after buying an additional 44,452 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

