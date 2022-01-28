Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 4.4%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s stock price traded down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.48. 31,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 609,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

A number of analysts have commented on RLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

