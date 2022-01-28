Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Trading Down 4.4%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 31,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 609,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

