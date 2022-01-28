Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $150.60 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.73.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.44.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.