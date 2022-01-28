Relite Finance (RELI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,612.00

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Relite Finance has a market cap of $666,604.87 and approximately $9,612.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.61 or 0.06486630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,364.86 or 1.00010417 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00051195 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 58,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,774,656 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

