Remme Hits One Day Volume of $108,135.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. Remme has a market capitalization of $414,401.74 and approximately $108,135.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Remme has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.12 or 0.00248792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

