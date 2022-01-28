Renasant Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Renasant in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $36.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,050,000 after buying an additional 556,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,001,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 3,236.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $2,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

