renBTC (RENBTC) Price Tops $37,780.30 on Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $663.16 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $37,780.30 or 1.00447404 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00107030 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 17,553 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

