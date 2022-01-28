renDOGE Price Reaches $0.12 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $384,129.27 and approximately $15,129.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.30 or 0.06746804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00053958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.13 or 0.99966915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00051801 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

