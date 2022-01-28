Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.00

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 19 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNSHF shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $4,695.00 target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Renishaw from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4,399.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renishaw presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,060.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

