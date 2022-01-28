Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.45

Renold plc (LON:RNO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.45 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 29.64 ($0.40). Renold shares last traded at GBX 28.80 ($0.39), with a volume of 104,055 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Renold from GBX 32 ($0.43) to GBX 42 ($0.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Renold from GBX 32 ($0.43) to GBX 42 ($0.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Renold alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,239.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of £66.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.